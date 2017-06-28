Metro Council set to discuss several hot ticket items

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda. Among them are a handful of topics the community has weighed in on.

First, the council is introducing a measure on outdoor shooting ranges within the parish. It's specified to say the measure would allow outdoor ranges though a conditional use permit in the rural zoning district.

The Council is now tasked with coming up with the legal verbiage for the measure. The public will be invited to comment on this measure at a public hearing on July 19.

Today is also the day citizens of East Baton Rouge parish can provide input on a potential ordinance that would expand smoke-free zones to bars and casinos.

This is not the first time a measure of this sort has come up in Metro Council. There was an attempt to pass this measure last year but it deadlocked in a six to six vote among councilmembers.

Seven councilmembers are expected to vote in favor of this ordinance.

Also on the agenda is an item that would authorize Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome to enter into a contract with a body camera company, Axon Enterprise to equip each Baton Rouge Police Department officer with a body camera. The contract would last five years and the issue now would be to try to find the funds to acquire the body cameras.

The Metro Council meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

