Metro Council set to discuss several hot ticket items

Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves wants to change the nation's food stamps as a way of encouraging more people on the program to find a job. Graves, (R) District 6, says there's too many able-bodied citizens on the SNAP program who are not looking for work. Graves introduced a bill this week called the SNAP Reform Act, which would expand the job search and training opportunities, and reduce the number of people exempt from a work requirement. “Hard times invariably come and...More >>
Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves wants to change the nation's food stamps as a way of encouraging more people on the program to find a job. Graves, (R) District 6, says there's too many able-bodied citizens on the SNAP program who are not looking for work. Graves introduced a bill this week called the SNAP Reform Act, which would expand the job search and training opportunities, and reduce the number of people exempt from a work requirement. “Hard times invariably come and...More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center is hosting another outreach event Wednesday afternoon to help people impacted by the flood. The event is being held at the Greenwell Springs Library on Greenwell Springs Road in East Baton rouge Parish.More >>
Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center is hosting another outreach event Wednesday afternoon to help people impacted by the flood. The event is being held at the Greenwell Springs Library on Greenwell Springs Road in East Baton rouge Parish.More >>
A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>