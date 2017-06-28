BR Housing Assistance Center hosts outreach for flood victims

Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center is hosting another outreach event Wednesday afternoon to help people impacted by the flood.

The event is being held at the Greenwell Springs Library on Greenwell Springs Road in East Baton rouge Parish.

It is scheduled to last from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The center will help flood victims complete the program survey by answering questions.

