Sheriff: Man confesses to deadly hit and run, claims he wanted to 'scare them'

The liquor license has been suspended for a Tigerland bar that was the focus of a recent undercover sting operation, according to documents from Alcohol and Tobacco Control.More >>
The liquor license has been suspended for a Tigerland bar that was the focus of a recent undercover sting operation, according to documents from Alcohol and Tobacco Control.More >>
Police have made in arrest in the shooting in January that left a 15-year-old girl dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Deon Winsey, 18, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Au’Mircle McElwee.More >>
Police have made in arrest in the shooting in January that left a 15-year-old girl dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Deon Winsey, 18, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Au’Mircle McElwee.More >>
THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect; widespread showers/storms; high in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers continue (50% coverage); a low of 75°
FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms - warmer, a high of 88°
THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect; widespread showers/storms; high in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers continue (50% coverage); a low of 75°
FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms - warmer, a high of 88°
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
Investigators have arrested the person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond, was taken into custody Wednesday.More >>
Investigators have arrested the person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond, was taken into custody Wednesday.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>