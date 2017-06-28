Sheriff: Man confesses to deadly hit and run, claims he wanted to 'scare them'

Investigators have arrested the person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Jones confessed to the hit and run crash on Club Deluxe Road in Ponchatoula on Sunday, June 18 that resulted in the death of Walter Collier, 31, of Ponchatoula. Authorities have not released the name of the 30-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital.

According to Edwards, Jones targeted the victim with his grey Toyota Camry for personal reasons and claimed "his intention was just to scare them."

Investigators said Collier and the woman were walking on the shoulder of the road at the KOA Campground when they were hit. They added the crash happened around 10 p.m.

Jones was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

