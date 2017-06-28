Deputies identify man wanted for questioning in deadly hit and run

Investigators have identified a person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s help in finding Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond.

Detectives want to question Jones about a hit and run crash on Club Deluxe Road in Ponchatoula on Sunday, June 18 that resulted in the death of Walter Collier, 31, of Ponchatoula. Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Collier and the woman were walking on the shoulder of the road at the KOA Campground when they were hit. They added the crash happened around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on where Jones may be is asked to call TPSO at 985-345-6150.

