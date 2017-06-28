Deputies identify man wanted for questioning in deadly hit and run

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Investigators have identified a person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s help in finding Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond.More >>
Investigators have identified a person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s help in finding Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has been re-appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the Council of Governors.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has been re-appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the Council of Governors.More >>
A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.More >>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>