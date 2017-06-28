Investigators say arson was cause of fire at vacant home that flooded in August

A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have determined that arson is the cause.

He added this is not the first time this house has caught fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

