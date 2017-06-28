Investigators say arson was cause of fire at vacant home that flooded in August

Investigators have identified a person wanted for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s help in finding Bennie Jones, 54, of Hammond.More >>
A home that flooded in August and was not being lived in was set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire investigators. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Annette Street near St. Katherine Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has been re-appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the Council of Governors.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
