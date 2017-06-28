President re-appoints Gov. Edwards to Council of Governors

Information from Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, LA - Gov. John Bel Edwards has been re-appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the Council of Governors. The Council consists of 10 governors appointed by the president to focus on issues such as national security, homeland defense, the synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States and matters of mutual interest pertaining to the National Guard.

"It is a true honor to be re-appointed by President Trump to this important council and once again have the opportunity to work alongside other dedicated governors in service to our nation," said Gov. Edwards. "The Council has been instrumental in supporting and advocating for the National Guard and given that Louisiana has had to rely on the expertise and skillfulness of the Guard during many emergencies, I do not take lightly the responsibility that has been entrusted to us. Now more than ever, it is important that as elected leaders we come together in a bipartisan way to develop stronger working relationships with each other and our federal partners, which will help strengthen our domestic and national security."

In addition to the governors, federal participants include the secretaries of defense and homeland security, presidential homeland security and counterterrorism advisors, the commander of U.S. Northern Command, the commandant of the Coast Guard and the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

The Council provides for the exchange of information and discussion in advance of any formal request, submission or implementation of federal proposals relating to changing laws, regulations or policies affecting the National Guard or military operations in support of State and domestic authorities.

Current Council members include:

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin - Co-Chair

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Mallot - Co-Chair

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam