Mother blames justice system for her son's death in double homicide

A Baker mother is blaming the justice system after her son and his friend were killed and their bodies were dumped off a rural road in St. Helena Parish. On one hand, she is relieved police finally have the man accused of killing her son behind bars, but she's also devastated the killing was seemingly over nothing.

"I can't even believe that somebody would take his life like that and Muhammad. I just can't believe that that happened like that," said Cassandra Williams, mother of Dedrick Williams.

William Bottoms Jr., 27, and Megan Gaylord, 27, remain behind bars in connection with the crime. Bottoms is accused of fatally shooting Muhammad Hussain, 23, and Dedrick Williams 27, and police believe Gaylord may have helped cover up the crime.

The two victims were found earlier this month, shot several times in the head. Their bodies were covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of a car. Police believe Bottoms drove the men to his home in Greenwell Springs before hiding their bodies. Williams says only a monster could have done something so sinister.

"He's just... he's evil," Williams said. "He's an evil man. He's demonic."

Bottoms has a spent most of his adult life in and out of jail. Court records reveal he has been arrested at least three times in the last decade with charges ranging from armed robbery and aggravated battery when he was 17-years-old to aggravated assault and drug charges in 2014. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2014 arrest, but got out early on good behavior. Williams believes the justice system failed her son.

"He never deserved to be out. He's an animal and he deserves to be in jail. I'm praying to God he don't get the death penalty because death is too good for him," said Williams.

While having two suspects behind bars offers a bit of closure, Williams believes what happened to her son and his friend sends a powerful message to others.

"You have to be careful of the people you choose to hang out with and you have to be careful of the company you keep," said Williams.

