Mother blames justice system for her son's death in double homicide

A Baker mother is blaming the justice system after her son and his friend were killed and their bodies were dumped off a rural road in St. Helena Parish. On one hand, she is relieved police finally have the man accused of killing her son behind bars, but she's also devastated the killing was seemingly over nothing.More >>
A new steak house has opened in Baton Rouge in the place of Coyote Blues, which closed back in early August of 2016.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd. near N Acadian Thruway Tuesday.More >>
A woman is dead and her boyfriend is now behind bars after a reported shooting, says the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
The Tigers could not overcome three fielding errors, a base running interference that cost LSU a run in the 7th inning and Kramer Robertson being thrown out at the plate in the 8th inning.More >>
