Independence woman dies as result of shooting; victim's boyfriend arrested

A woman is dead and her boyfriend is now behind bars after a reported shooting, says the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuessday, June 27, deputies were called out to a medical emergency on Selders Ln. in Independence.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a female on the front porch of the residence. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where medical professionals later pronounced her dead," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The victim has been identified as Letisha Rheams, 27.

"Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened at that address today before our arrival. We have made on arrest. Ollie Selders, the victim's boyfriend, was taken into our custody. So far, his version of what happened is conflicting with the evidence collected so far in this case," said Ard.

Ollie Selders, 37, also of Independence is currently being charged with obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

