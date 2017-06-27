Pedestrian struck and killed by unmarked BRPD car

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd. near N Acadian Thruway Tuesday.

Officials say the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) officer who struck the man, who was trying to cross Florida Blvd. on foot at the time, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure. A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson says the officer was on duty, but was not responding to a call at the time of the incident.

The BRPD spokesperson also says the officer did not have his lights on at the time of the incident. The officer was treated for minor injuries on the scene. Officials say he had some glass in his face from the busted windshield of his vehicle.

The spokesperson also says they have dash cam footage from the officer's vehicle that they are reviewing as part of the investigation.

Florida Blvd. is currently shut down in both directions as officials work the scene.

Florida Boulevard (US 190) is closed in both directions at North Acadian Thruway due to an accident. (1/2) — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 27, 2017

(2/2) Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 27, 2017

The incident happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. BRPD is on the scene as well as the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Some witnesses say an ambulance was on Florida Blvd. before the man was struck and that the officer may have been trying to pass the ambulance when the incident happened.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.