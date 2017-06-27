Man dies after getting hit by unmarked police car

A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators.

The victim's name has not been released.

The crash happened on Florida Boulevard near North Acadian Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Florida Boulevard was closed for about four hours.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure. The officer's name has not been released.

L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman with BRPD, said the officer was on duty, but was not responding to a call at the time of the incident. He added the victim was trying to cross walk across Florida Boulevard.

McKneely added the officer did not have his lights on at the time of the crash and that he was treated for minor injuries on the scene. Officials said the officer had some glass in his face from the busted windshield of his vehicle.

According to McKneely, there is dash cam footage from the officer's vehicle that is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Some witnesses said an ambulance was on Florida Boulevard before the pedestrian was hit and that the officer may have been trying to pass the ambulance when the crash happened.

