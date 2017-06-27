Well Sought After Peach Cobbler

-
Air date: June 27, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 1½ Hours Yields: 8 Servings
Comment: In the 1800s, Houmas House Plantation was famous for ending meals with peach cobbler. This recipe is a rendition of the dish served during those plantation dinners.
Ingredients for Filling:
6 cups sliced fresh Ruston peaches
1¾ cups sugar, divided
¼ cup water
3 tbsps flour
pinch salt
pinch cinnamon
pinch nutmeg
pinch allspice
Ingredients for Topping:
1 cup flour
½ cup sugar
2 tsps baking powder
¾ cup milk
½ tsp salt
Method: Preheat oven to 400°F. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine peaches, 1½ cups sugar and water. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook until fruit is softened. In a small mixing bowl, blend flour, ¼ cup sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Pour seasoned flour into peach mixture, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and pour into a 9-inch cast iron skillet or cobbler pan. Allow to cool slightly. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for topping. Whisk until well blended. Pour batter in an irregular pattern over center of cobbler. Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown. If desired, garnish cobbler with fresh sliced peaches, powdered sugar and a sprig of mint.