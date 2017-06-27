Wives of LSU baseball coaching staff talk about behind-the-scenes in Omaha

While everyone typically focuses on the LSU players and coaches, what their superstitions and traditions are before the College World Series, what about their wives? What about the girlfriends, the families, and the children who have been in Omaha for the past couple of weeks? WAFB sat down with them to figure out what they've been doing.

"This is all of our love and supportive coaches’ wives and their children. We could not have done it without all of them. You never stop being a wife or a mom. It never ends,” said Karen Mainieri, Coach Paul Mainieri’s wife.

Karen has been in Omaha with the other wives and mothers of LSU Baseball through Father's Day, birthdays, and everything in between. She's also actually the one who convinced her husband that crazy hair was the least of his worries.

"It's so funny because being a mom it was just a mom call on my part because we all know we have to pick and choose our battles with our children and to me, that was just not one of importance. So when I called him out on it and said, ‘Look. It's just hair. It could be so much worse.’ Then I think he came around,” said Karen.

Karen wants fans to see what goes on when the coaches are away. There's something special about this group's bond. Several of them are married to former players who won the championship in 2009 and are now coaching in 2017.

"The guys can relate to them, understand what it takes… surreal," said Kristen Cain, Assistant Coach Nolan Cain’s wife.

“I feel like I actually got to know some of the players on a more personal basis, and of course the coaching staff former players, so I feel close to this team. It makes me very proud. Very proud,” said Karen.

