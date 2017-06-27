Man accused of stuffing body in barrel offers plea that is rejected

Jace Crehan offered the court a manslaughter plea on Tuesday, June 27, but prosecutors did not accept it.

Crehan was indicted on second degree murder in the killing of Robert Noce Jr., 47, in Zachary in 2015.

Noce was found after he was stabbed, strangled, and stuffed in a 55-gallon barrel inside his trailer's kitchen. Noce was convicted of molesting Crehan's then fiancée, Brittany Monk, when she was a child.

Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday and gave a lengthy testimony for the prosecution. Now, Crehan's lawyers have to wait to get a transcript of her testimony before moving forward with his case. Meanwhile, Crehan's lawyers also offered a manslaughter plea, but the district attorney's office did not accept it.

"Any plea offer is contingent or based on a desire to get a little bit of justice and fairness," said Crehan's lawyer, Franz Borghardt.

"That's not something we are prepared to do, at least today, that's not something we're going to do," said assistant district attorney, Darwin Miller.

Trial is expected to begin July 24. The defense says they will ask for a continuance, but the prosecution says they will argue against it.

The new pre-trial date is set for July 7 after the defense gets Monk's testimony transcript.

