Kids get a chance to connect with Baton Rouge law enforcement

Some local kids got to have some fun with Baton Rouge cops Tuesday.

“It's an opportunity for us as law enforcement to reconnect with our communities and to reconnect with our children in our communities. It's important for us that we get our children to understand are not bad people. We're good people, and we're here to help them,” said BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie.

The kids got to learn about police canine dogs and police horses. This is the third year BRPD has invited children to participate in the Cops Care kids camps.

