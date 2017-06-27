Breaux Bridge man arrested after being found in possession of la - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Breaux Bridge man arrested after being found in possession of large amount of drugs

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
Eddie Wiltz, 30 (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) Eddie Wiltz, 30 (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) -

Narcotics agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Breaux Bridge man Monday night on multiple drug charges.

Officials executed a search warrant at the home of Eddie Wiltz, 30, in the 900 block of W Patin St. in Breaux Bridge. Agents report they found 5 lbs of synthetic marijuana, along with Xanax pills and prescription cough medicine. He was also reportedly found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and over $2,000 in cash.

Wiltz is charged with:

  • Illegal carrying of weapons in presence of narcotics
  • Illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of a drug free zone
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (synthetic marijuana)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Alprazolam) - 2 counts
  • Possession of a legend drug (Promethazine)
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Wiltz was also wanted on an active arrest warrant on the following charges:

  • Creation of operation of a clandestine laboratory
  • Possession of schedule V narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of a drug free zone

Wiltz was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly