Breaux Bridge man arrested after being found in possession of large amount of drugs

Narcotics agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Breaux Bridge man Monday night on multiple drug charges.

Officials executed a search warrant at the home of Eddie Wiltz, 30, in the 900 block of W Patin St. in Breaux Bridge. Agents report they found 5 lbs of synthetic marijuana, along with Xanax pills and prescription cough medicine. He was also reportedly found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and over $2,000 in cash.

Wiltz is charged with:

Illegal carrying of weapons in presence of narcotics

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of a drug free zone

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (synthetic marijuana)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Alprazolam) - 2 counts

Possession of a legend drug (Promethazine)

Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Wiltz was also wanted on an active arrest warrant on the following charges:

Creation of operation of a clandestine laboratory

Possession of schedule V narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of a drug free zone

Wiltz was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $300,000.

