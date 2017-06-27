First female African American LSP trooper in La. history passes away

Louisiana State Police is sad to announce the death of the first ever African American female to become a trooper in Louisiana. She was 68-years-old.

Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux began her career in law enforcement in 1974. She worked for the Lafayette City Police Department for two years. Then in 1976, Thibodeaux went to the Louisiana State Police Academy and became the first African American female trooper in Louisiana history. She served with Troop I in Lafayette and retired after 21 years of service as a detective in the LSP Gaming Division.

When she retired, Thibodeaux achieved a lifelong goal: to attend and graduate from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology in 2001. She also served as a member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association.

Thibodeaux was born in Lafayette on November 12, 1948 to Phillip and Anna Mae (George) Isaac of Lafayette. Thibodeaux lived in Lafayette her whole life and graduated from Holy Rosary Institute in 1966. She was married to Joseph Butch Thibodeaux for ten years and had two children with him.

Funeral services for Thibodeaux will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, located at 818 Twelfth St. in Lafayette. Visitation will be held at the church from 7 to 10 a.m.

