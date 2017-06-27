Saltgrass Steak House opens in place of Coyote Blues in Baton Rouge

A new steak house has opened in Baton Rouge in the place of Coyote Blues, which closed back in early August of 2016.

Saltgrass Steak House is located at 2450 S Acadian Thruway and opened for the first time on Tuesday, June 27.

"Saltgrass will be a great addition to the Baton Rouge community. We are excited to introduce this authentic Texas steakhouse and welcome hungry diners to come experience the finest cut of beef and Southern hospitality," said Ken Pierce, divisional vice president of Landry's Inc.

Saltgrass, with its rustic decor, features menu items such as certified Angus beef steaks, BBQ baby back ribs, and a large selection of seafood. Steaks are seasoned with fresh garlic butter and Saltgrass-7 steak spice. All breads, dressings, soups, and desserts and handmade daily.

The No Bull Lounge features appetizers, beer, wine, and cocktails, with Happy Hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saltgrass has three other locations in Bossier City, Lake Charles, and Lafayette. The steak house will open at 11 a.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 225-343-3204 or visit www.saltgrass.com. Visit their Facebook page here.

