Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July

With the 4th of July weekend here, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate.

Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.

ST. MARY PARISH:

Fireworks allowed in unincorporated areas only ( NOT in the cities)

in the cities) Fireworks can be set off from June 25 to July 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours are extended to 1 a.m. on July 4 and 5.

Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, or public building

Here are some additional tips for firework safety:

Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles

Designate a responsible adult

Do NOT give fireworks to children

Don't drink alcohol and use fireworks

Read all safety labels on the packaging

Only use fireworks in the way they were intended

Have water ready in case of fire

Wear safety glasses

Never relight a "dud" firework. Soak it in water instead.

