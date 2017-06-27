Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect

With the 4th of July weekend here, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate.

Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.

ST. MARY PARISH:

  • Fireworks allowed in unincorporated areas only (NOT in the cities)
  • Fireworks can be set off from June 25 to July 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours are extended to 1 a.m. on July 4 and 5. 
  • Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, or public building

Here are some additional tips for firework safety:

  • Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
  • Designate a responsible adult
  • Do NOT give fireworks to children
  • Don't drink alcohol and use fireworks
  • Read all safety labels on the packaging
  • Only use fireworks in the way they were intended
  • Have water ready in case of fire
  • Wear safety glasses
  • Never relight a "dud" firework. Soak it in water instead.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly