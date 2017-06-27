Let's Talk Tigers: 9Sports CWS Finals Online Special

WAFB 9Sports held a live special "Let's Talk Tigers!" on Monday with live reports from Omaha and analysis of what the Tigers need to do to win the College World Series.

WAFB's own Jacques Doucet and Craig Loper spoke with Dr. Jerry Poche, father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche' as he talked about how he and the father of LSU baseball strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy helped save a man during the LSU-Florida game.

Lauren Westbrook joined the Tiger faithful as spirits certainly are not dampened in Omaha, as fans know very well there is still plenty left in the tank after a close game one loss.

Finally, we got a look at the team as they head to TD Ameritrade Park as Tiger fans cheer them on.

LSU (52-19) and Florida (51-19) will square off for a must-win Game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

RELATED: LSU fans, including Jared Poche's father, perform CPR on Florida man who collapsed at CWS

For some additional luck, actor Charlie Sheen sent Zack Hess his "Wild Thing" glasses from the cult baseball classic movie "Major League."

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.