WAFB Sports Online Special: Gearing up for Game 2 of CWS Finals

LSU (52-19) and Florida (51-19) will square off in game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU fell 4-3 to Florida in game one of the College World Series Finals. The Gators were led by starting pitcher Brady Singer.

Holding back its two ace starters - Jared Poche' and Alex Lange - in Game 1, the Tigers attempted to piece together a victory on the mound and nearly pulled off the feat.

LSU's three pitchers - Russell Reynolds, Nick Bush and Hunter Newman - combined to allow only four runs on six hits with five strikeouts. However, three of Florida's four runs came as a results of walks.

“Our kids left it all out there on the field, played their hearts out and we just came up a little bit short tonight,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “It's comforting to know that we still have Jared Poché going tomorrow fully rested. If we're fortunate enough to win tomorrow night, we've got Alex Lange waiting. We don't think the series is over by a long stretch. We're excited about playing tomorrow, and hopefully we can have a little bit more luck on our side.”

That potentially clinching Game 2 for Florida is set for 7 p.m., while the Tigers will look to even the series and force a Wednesday contest for all the marbles.

For some additional luck, actor Charlie Sheen sent Zack Hess his "Wild Thing" glasses from the cult baseball classic movie "Major League."

