WANTED: Armed burglars break window to get into woman's home, try to get in cars

Deputies need your help identifying three people who were captured on surveillance video while they were attempting to burglarize vehicles.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two of the three suspects are seen carrying handguns.

The attempted burglaries happened in the Bun Hood Subdivision in Donaldsonville on Monday, June 26.

"Investigators also believe that on the same night, the three suspects broke into a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville by throwing a brick through the window and stole a purse from the kitchen counter and also rummaged through a vehicle underneath the carport," states a press release. "During this burglary miscellaneous items were stolen."

If you see any of the suspects, officials say you should not approach them. Rather, call 911.

If you know anything regarding their identities, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

