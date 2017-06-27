Probation revoked for man convicted for killing teen in DWI crash

The man who was convicted of killing a Dutchtown High School student in a car crash will spend the rest of his seven year sentence in prison due to a violation of his probation.

According to officials with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, probation was revoked for Dwight P. Perrilloux, III because he was arrested in April 2017 on charges of domestic abuse involving a fight with a woman at a Walmart and an additional drug charge.

Perrilloux pleaded guilty on January 11, 2016 to vehicular homicide and vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts). He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections.

The sentence, however, was suspended upon the following conditions:

He was to serve one year with the Department of Corrections

Upon his release he was to be placed on home incarceration for two years

He was to remain on probation for four years

Due to the violation, the original sentence was re-instated, but he is to be given credit for time served.

The crash happened on Wednesday, December 10, 2014 on Hwy. 74. It claimed the life of Claire Carline, 15, and injured her two sisters. They were on their way to school.

The Louisiana State Police investigated the crash.

