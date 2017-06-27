Ascension Parish launches drone to fight mosquitoes

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
The man who was convicted of killing a Dutchtown High School student in a car crash will spend the rest of his seven year sentence in prison due to a violation of his probation.More >>
The man who was convicted of killing a Dutchtown High School student in a car crash will spend the rest of his seven year sentence in prison due to a violation of his probation.More >>
In Ascension Parish the fight against mosquitoes is going high-tech with a high flying new tool, a drone equipped to spray pesticides.More >>
In Ascension Parish the fight against mosquitoes is going high-tech with a high flying new tool, a drone equipped to spray pesticides.More >>
Things are back to normal across Louisiana after high water due to Tropical Storm Cindy forced state parks and some waterways to close.More >>
Things are back to normal across Louisiana after high water due to Tropical Storm Cindy forced state parks and some waterways to close.More >>
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>