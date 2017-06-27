All waterways, state parks reopen after closures due to TS Cindy

Things are back to normal across Louisiana after high water due to Tropical Storm Cindy forced state parks and some waterways to close.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Homeland Security report that the waterways in Ascension and Livingston will reopen to recreational boat traffic Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

The Blind River in St. James Parish was also closed, but reopened on Monday evening.

Six state parks also closed, but reopened to visitors Tuesday morning.

Some rain is still possible later this week, but the totals are not expected to impact river levels.

