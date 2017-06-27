Free HIV testing happening during 24-hour event

The Baton Rouge Aids Society is holding a 24-hour testing campaign.

June 27 is National HIV testing day. The organization wants to encourage people to get a test and make sure they know their status so that the disease doesn't spread.

They say Baton Rouge and Louisiana have the highest rate of AIDS cases in the country.

Founder and CEO of Baton Rouge Aids Society AJ Johnson believes it's because people don't get tested.

"The biggest problem we have is that people in the community are not intentionally trying to spread HIV. But when Baton Rouge is number one in the country, Louisiana is number one in the country with the highest number of AIDS cases, we have to realize that people don't know their status."

The testing event is going on until midnight. It's being held at 4560 North Blvd., Suite 100.

For more information call (225) 923-2437.

