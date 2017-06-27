LSU fans, including Jared Poche's father, perform CPR on Florida man who collapsed at CWS

The father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche' and the father of LSU baseball strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy helped save a man during the LSU-Florida game at the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.

Dr. Jerry Poche' said the man had a heart attack. He added he gave the man chest compressions, while Jimmy Roy performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

According to Poche' the man was a Florida fan and was wearing a Florida shirt.

"We ripped all the buttons off that shirt," Poche' joked.

Jared Poche' will be the starting pitcher in Tuesday night's game, as he tries to save LSU's season from ending.

"Jared's been locked in since he got here," his father said. "He said, 'Dad, I feel good mentally and physically.'"

