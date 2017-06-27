OUR TURN: Metro Council Annex

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is poised this week to consider annexing into the city more expensive real estate in the southeastern part of the parish.

City-parish leaders say the property owners approached them requesting to be annexed into the city. The properties include most of the land around Siegen Lane Marketplace, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club. The property involved is appraised at almost $7 million so the annexation will not be helpful to the people who still harbor hope of reviving the St. George incorporation.

A more immediate concern is funding for the St. George Fire Protection District, an entity that currently exists and is entirely separate from the St. George incorporation effort. The fire chief is worried that his department will be losing a lot of revenue and he does not know how they will make that up.

That should be a primary concern for the Metro Council. There’s no more important function of government than public safety.

