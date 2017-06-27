OUR TURN: Metro Council Annex

The Baton Rouge Aids Society is holding a 24-hour testing campaign.More >>
Lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling's death.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is poised this week to consider annexing into the city more expensive real estate in the southeastern part of the parish. A more immediate concern is funding for the St. George Fire Protection District.More >>
Heroin and other opioids caused 89 overdose deaths in 2016. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, overdoses killed more people than homicides.More >>
The man who now sits behind bars for allegedly murdering two people is also listed as the victim of a shooting that happened just days before his arrest. Additionally, his latest arrest is his fourth over the last decade.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
