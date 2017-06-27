LSU vs Florida: Game 2 Scoring Updates

LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals.
LSU is the visiting team for game 2.
|Game 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LSU
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Florida
|1
|1
|3
|0
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.