Lawyers for Alton Sterling's children file lawsuit in connection with his death

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling's death.More >>
Lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling's death.More >>
Superintendent of Central Schools, Michael Faulk, has announced his retirement.More >>
Superintendent of Central Schools, Michael Faulk, has announced his retirement.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>