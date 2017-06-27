Lawyers for Alton Sterling's children file lawsuit in connection with his death

Lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling's death.

Attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Dale Glover, Mike Adams, and Brandon DeCuir held a news conference outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

“We want to be very clear that this is a civil suit, this has nothing to do with the criminal investigation. The civil suit is for the children and for the community," said Stewart. "This isn’t about should the officers go to jail – this is about the children.”

The attorneys have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and police chief, and the two officers involved in the deadly shooting.

The lawsuit claims Officer Blane Salamoni's shooting of Sterling was the product of poor training and inadequate police procedures.

"All police officers are not bad and we applaud those officers in our city. But we have had officers tell us that there are some problems with policing in this city."

They say they have spoken to current and past Baton Rouge Police Officers who will testify to issues regarding policy and procedure within the department.

“We have talked to officers who said, ‘something is wrong and it has to stop.’”

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016 after two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call of a man threatening the caller with a gun outside the store.

Below is a copy of the full lawsuit.

