'Rally Baby' hopes to give LSU a boost in Game 2 of the CWS

We've had the rally beach ball, rally haircuts and the rally baby - so, what's next to get the LSU Tigers going in game two of the College World Series - maybe the rally mom?

Of course, everyone remembers the little guy woken from his slumber during the LSU-Florida State game. Little Cruz and his mom, Ana, reached internet fame overnight.

Maybe baby Cruz needs to take another nap during Tuesday night's game.

"Oh he's calling himself the rally baby," said Ana Couture. "Apparently, somebody downstairs had a baby doll dressed like him. My mom, everyone was telling me they made a Twitter account for him, The Rally Baby, it's been hilarious."

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. and it is a must-win for the Tigers.

Click here for more stories on LSU baseball

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.