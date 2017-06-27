VIDEO: Jared Poche' - CWS Finals Game 1 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Jared Poche' - CWS Finals Game 1

Jared Poche' (Source: WAFB) Jared Poche' (Source: WAFB)

CWS Game 1 Final: Florida - 4, LSU - 3

Click here for more stories on LSU baseball

Powered by Frankly