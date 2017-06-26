Superintendent of Central Schools announces resignation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Superintendent of Central Schools announces resignation

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Superintendent of Central Schools, Michael Faulk, has announced his retirement. 

The announcement was made Monday, June 26 at a school board meeting. Faulk says his last day on the job will be December 31. His new position will be the executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents. 

The school board will now begin the process of finding his replacement.

