Purple-haired posse invades Omaha

Among the hundreds of LSU fans in Omaha for the College World Series, you might not even notice your best friend walking right past you, but there's no way to miss three cheerful ladies from Zachary and their eye-catching purple hairdos.

The women decided to dye their hair purple after LSU's loss to Oregon State and their decision to do so appears to have worked in the Tigers' favor.

"We've been winning ever since we dyed our hair," one of the members of the posse said. "We've won every game."

There's no hiding their hairdos, but one of the women did let a secret slip out. "We haven't washed it yet," she said laughingly. "Oh, maybe I shouldn't say that," she added.

