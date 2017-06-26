Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing $80 from Family Dollar in Labadieville

A Napoleonville man is facing 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree armed robbery, reports the 23rd Judicial District.

On June 19, Reginald Coleman, 47, pleaded guilty to first degree robbery as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors after the December 2016 robbery of the Family Dollar in Labadieville.

Officials say on the night of December 9, 2016, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Family Dollar on Hwy. 398 in Labadieville in reference to a robbery.

When they arrived, deputies were told that a black male had come into the store wearing a mask and went up to the cash register, where he held one hand behind his back as if he had a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money from the cashier. After taking around $80, Coleman attempted to flee the store. Before he could get away, several customers tried to catch him. Although they were not able to stop him, they were able to pull the mask off his face.

During the investigation, deputies received a tip suggesting Coleman had committed the robbery. Detectives showed witnesses photo lineups, and they were able to positively identify Coleman as the suspect. Detectives were also able to video surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store that showed Coleman wearing the same clothing as the suspect who had robbed the Family Dollar.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Coleman's home and were able to find the matching clothing. Detectives also observed injuries to Coleman's face that they believe he obtained while trying to flee the store. Coleman was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Coleman was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for time served but without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

