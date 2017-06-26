Swingin' for Seven: The CWS finals on social media - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Swingin' for Seven: The CWS finals on social media

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU punched its ticket to the College World Series Finals Saturday afternoon with a big 6-1 win over top-seeded Oregon State.

