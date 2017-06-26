Swingin' for Seven: The CWS finals on social media

A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Among the hundreds of LSU fans in Omaha for the College World Series, you might not even notice your best friend walking right past you, but there's no way to miss three cheerful ladies from Zachary and their eye-catching purple hairdos.More >>
Among the hundreds of LSU fans in Omaha for the College World Series, you might not even notice your best friend walking right past you, but there's no way to miss three cheerful ladies from Zachary and their eye-catching purple hairdos.More >>
Tweets by @WAFBMore >>
Tweets by @WAFBMore >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.More >>
Heroin and other opioids caused 89 overdose deaths in 2016. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, overdoses killed more people than homicides.More >>
Heroin and other opioids caused 89 overdose deaths in 2016. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, overdoses killed more people than homicides.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter.More >>
New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter.More >>
Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>