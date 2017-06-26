Swingin' for Seven: CWS finals Game 2 live on twitter

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd. near N Acadian Thruway Tuesday.
A woman is dead and her boyfriend is now behind bars after a reported shooting, says the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
While everyone typically focuses on the LSU players and coaches, what their superstitions and traditions are before the College World Series, what about their wives? What about the girlfriends, the families, and the children who have been in Omaha for the past couple of weeks?
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.
He suffered only minor injuries despite the terrifying impact.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.
