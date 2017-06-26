Swingin' for Seven: CWS finals Game 2 live on twitter

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live!

LSU looks to extend the College World Series finals to a Game 3.

Florida can wrap up the College World Series title with a win in Game 2. Can the Tigers bounce back and force a deciding Game 3?

Follow @WAFB9Sports on Twitter for live scoring updates, and WAFB 9Sports on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.