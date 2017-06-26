Registered sex offender allegedly touches another young girl inappropriately

Garrett Cedotal, 19, who was already on probation for inappropriately touching a young girl, is now facing the same charges again.

"We got a call Friday morning that a young girl had accused a man, who was at her home, and had improperly touched her," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Sheriff Stassi says Cedotal is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. That girl's mother left for work half an hour before Cedotal had to leave.

"She was awoken by the man in her room and he had apparently touched her inappropriately," said Stassi.

The girl called her mother, who called Iberville deputies, but when law enforcement went looking for him, he was gone. "He didn't show up at work and left the state on Friday," said Stassi.

Deputies learned that Cedotal was nearly 300 miles away, north of Houston in Conroe, Texas. Law enforcement officials there were able to arrest him for violating his probation from a previous charge.

In 2015, Cedatol was arrested in Assumption Parish and charged with molestation of a young girl. He pleaded down to indecent behavior with a juvenile and instead of having to serve any time behind bars, he was sentenced to five years of probation.

Cedotal registered as a sex offender in Plaquemine earlier this year, but he was allegedly not living where he was registered. "He cannot be in the presence of any young kids under the age of 17," said Stassi.

When he returns from Texas to Iberville Parish, he will be charged with felony sexual battery, unlawful presence of a convicted sex offender, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

