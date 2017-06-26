Gov. Edwards speaks about new developments at BRCC

Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced future new developments at the Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) Acadian campus.

The governor says the new, multi-million dollar expansion will attract workforce training and new career opportunities to Baton Rouge. He mentioned BRCC's north Baton Rouge training initiative, which trains students to work in the construction industry. Leaders hope the program can give people more opportunity and a leg up.

“Education is synonymous with opportunity, and it's always been true, but it's never been more true than it is today,” said Edwards.

The governor says two-thirds of people now need more than a high school degree to have a shot at reaching the middle class.

