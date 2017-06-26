Raising Cane's donates $20k to 100 Black Men youth programs

Raising Cane's has made a large donation to 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to support their mentoring and education programs for disadvantaged and at-risk youth in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Last week, Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, presented the check for $20,000 to Michael W. Victorian, president of 100 Black Men, John F. Smith, and Dr. Adell Brown Jr. at the company's downtown headquarters.

"We are proud to support 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and their impactful youth programs. Baton Rouge is our home and headquarters and we recognize the positive role that 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge plays in our community," said Graves.

"The goal of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is to be the leading mentoring organization in Baton Rouge, not because of what we say, but because of what we do," said Victorian.

