LSU vs Florida: Scoring Updates

It's game one of the College World Series and the Tigers are looking to win their seventh national championship.

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Florida 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 6 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 0

6th Inning: Tigers strike for 2 runs

Antoine Duplantis home run to right field (3-1)

Zach Watson hit by pitch

Josh Smith walked

Beau Jordan single to left field, Watson scored (3-2)

Game notes:

Tiger starter Russell Reynolds went 3.1 innings, giving up three runs, two hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Nick Bush replaced Reynolds and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up one run, three hits and two strikeouts.

LSU catcher Michael Papierski with the cannon, throwing out two Gator base runners attempting to steal second.

Florida starter Brady Singer has 12 strikeouts through seven innings.

