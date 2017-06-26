MISSING: Multiple sheriff's offices searching for missing man

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are both actively searching for a missing man.

Bryan Manriquez was last seen on Saturday, June 24 around 5 a.m. when he left for work in Geismar. He is driving a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with Louisiana license plate ZQT 983.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Kenneth Young with WBRSO at 225-921-0981, or call Detective Jeremy Balcun with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-776-4975. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.