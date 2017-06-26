Missing Geismar man found dead in vehicle

UPDATE: Bryan Manriquez was found dead Friday morning around 10 a.m. in his wrecked vehicle in a drainage ditch off I-10 near Hwy. 73. Louisiana State Police officials believe his vehicle had been there since Saturday, June 24.

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are both actively searching for a missing man.

Bryan Manriquez was last seen on Saturday, June 24 around 5 a.m. when he left for work in Geismar. He is driving a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with Louisiana license plate ZQT 983.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Kenneth Young with WBRSO at 225-921-0981, or call Detective Jeremy Balcun with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-776-4975. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 225-344-7867.

