LSU turning to Parkview's Russell Reynolds for game 1 of the CWS Finals

LSU will turn to Russell Reynolds to take the mound in game one of the CWS Championship Series against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers pitching rotation took a hit when freshman sensation Eric Walker experienced arm soreness against Oregon State and was ruled out for the rest of the College World Series.

On top of Walker’s injury, Jared Poche' pitched Wednesday against Florida State, Alex Lange took the mound Friday against Oregon State and Caleb Gilbert led the Tigers to the CWS finals Saturday.

The senior from Parkview Baptist High School is 3-0 with a 4.08 ERA this season.

Reynolds has made 26 appearances out of the bullpen this year, striking out 23 and walking 10 batters in 35.1 innings of work.

Reynolds suffered a shoulder injury in 2013, missing the entire 2014 season and was granted a medical redshirt.

In 2015, Reynolds bounced back, making 20 appearances, three of them as a starter, posting a 6-0 record with a 2.95 ERA.

All eyes will be on the senior Monday night, when the Tigers face the Gators in game one of the College World Series Championship.

