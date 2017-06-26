Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of man convicted of molesting her

A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Brittany Monk, 19, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 26 to manslaughter for her part in the murder of Robert Noce, Jr. Moore says the terms of Monk’s sentence have not been finalized.

Monk was set to stand trial on July 24, 2017. She was scheduled for a hearing in Judge Anthony Marabella’s courtroom on Monday.

Monk’s boyfriend, Jace Crehan, is still charged with second-degree murder. He is also scheduled for hearings in Judge Marabella’s courtroom.

On July 5, 2015, Noce’s body was found stuffed inside a 55-gallon plastic drum that was located inside his Zachary trailer. His body was found less than two weeks after he entered a no contest plea to carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Noce was placed on probation.

Monk and Crehan were arrested and charged with his murder. Monk was only 17-years-old at the time of her arrest and was reportedly pregnant with Crehan’s child. The child was born in September 2015.

