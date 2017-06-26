FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lingering clouds but very little rain; lower humidity

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy; spotty/isolated showers - not as humid; high of 87°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - mild overnight; light NW winds, a low of 69°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies - isolated rain (20% coverage), a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- For a change, the majority of SE LA/SW MS will NOT need umbrellas Monday; though we had a bit more cloud cover Monday morning than expected, locally FIRST ALERT Doppler radar has been mainly quiet

- A cold front has - for the most part - stalled along the coastal communities; and this will bring the focus of afternoon/evening showers to the south of our viewing area …

- With light NE winds, at least the humidity won’t be as high as in past days - so a welcome break (albeit rather brief) from the recent steam machine

- Only minor rainfall through Wednesday (20% - 30% coverage); increasing by Thursday and Friday to 50% … so, a relatively typical summertime weather pattern for the final days of June

- The first weekend of July will bring the potential of a few showers (only 20% - 30%) and by then, noticeably higher humidity levels will have returned!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: E - SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 27:

High Tide: 1:25 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 11:32 p.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 26 … 101° (2012); 57° (1974)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 26 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:04 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:11 p.m.

