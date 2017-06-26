Town hall meeting set for Baker flood victims

MONDAY: Partly cloudy; spotty/isolated showers - not as humid; high of 87°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - mild overnight; light NW winds, a low of 69°
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies - isolated rain (20% coverage), a high of 89°
Two people are still wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting and attempted robbery that sent the victim to the hospital after one suspect was taken into custody.More >>
A town hall meeting for flood victims in Baker will be held Monday evening. The event was actually scheduled to take place last week, but Tropical Storm Cindy forced a change.More >>
Detectives are looking for a man who stole two televisions from a Walmart in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Walmart on O’Neal Lane just south of I-12 on June 21.More >>
The $375,000 winning Louisiana lotto ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold in Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana lottery website. There was only one winning ticket that matched all six numbers.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.More >>
