Town hall meeting set for Baker flood victims

A town hall meeting for flood victims in Baker will be held Monday evening.

The event was actually scheduled to take place last week, but Tropical Storm Cindy forced a change.

Homeowners who were affected by the August 2016 flood are encouraged to show up with questions about recovery.

The meeting will be held at the Baker Municipal Center.

It starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.