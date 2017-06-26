WANTED: Man walks out of Walmart with two 40-inch TVs without paying

Detectives are looking for a man who stole two televisions from a Walmart in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Walmart on O’Neal Lane just south of I-12 on June 21.

According to EBRSO, the man walked out with two 40-inch televisions worth a total of more than $800.

Officials said he put the TVs on the back seat of a small silver car that was waiting for him right outside of the fire exit.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about the theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.