LSU vs. Florida: CWS finals preview

LSU and Florida will meet again Monday night, but this time it will be in Omaha, not Gainesville, and this time there will be a lot more on the line for the Tigers and Gators.

For only the third time in the College World Series history, two SEC teams will play for a national championship.

LSU beat No.1 Oregon State twice to make it to the finals and Florida beat TCU to advance to play the Tigers.

The two teams met in March during SEC play and the Gators won two-out-of-three against the Tigers.

Both teams finished SEC play with a 21-9 record and a share of the SEC regular season championship. The Tigers went on to win the SEC Tournament Championship.

Here's a comparison of the two teams and the path they took in the CWS to play for a national championship.

2017 LSU FLORIDA RECORD 52-18 50-19 HEAD TO HEAD 1-2 2-1 CWS 4-1 3-1 RANKING 4 3

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA Batting AVG .291 .259 Home Runs 68 53 Triples 12 6 Doubles 118 105 Runs/Game 6.8 5.3

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA ERA 3.57 3.49 Opp. Batting Avg .228 .253 Strikeouts 617 633 Base on Balls 264 215

College World Series (double elimination):

Game 1: LSU beat Florida State 5-4

Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1

Game 3: LSU beat Florida State 7-4

Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State 3-1

Game 5: LSU beat Oregon State 6-1

Game 1: Florida beat TCU 3-0

Game 2: Florida beat Louisville 5-1

Game 3: TCU beat Florida 9-2

Game 4: Florida beat TCU 3-0

College World Series - Championship Series:

Monday, June 26

Florida vs. LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 27

Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 28

Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

