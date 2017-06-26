LSU vs. Florida: CWS Finals Preview

LSU and Florida will meet again Monday night, but this time it will be in Omaha, not Gainesville, and this time there will be a lot more on the line for the Tigers and Gators.
For only the third time in the College World Series history, two SEC teams will play for a national championship.
LSU beat No.1 Oregon State twice to make it to the finals and Florida beat TCU to advance to play the Tigers.
The two teams met in March during SEC play and the Gators won two-out-of-three against the Tigers.
Both teams finished SEC play with a 21-9 record and a share of the SEC regular season championship. The Tigers went on to win the SEC Tournament Championship.
Here's a comparison of the two teams and the path they took in the CWS to play for a national championship.
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA
|RECORD
|52-18
|50-19
|HEAD TO HEAD
|1-2
|2-1
|CWS
|4-1
|3-1
|RANKING
|4
|3
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA
|Batting AVG
|.291
|.259
|Home Runs
|68
|53
|Triples
|12
|6
|Doubles
|118
|105
|Runs/Game
|6.8
|5.3
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA
|ERA
|3.57
|3.49
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.228
|.253
|Strikeouts
|617
|633
|Base on Balls
|264
|215
College World Series (double elimination)
Game 1: LSU beat Florida State 5-4
Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1
Game 3: LSU beat Florida State 7-4
Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State 3-1
Game 5: LSU beat Oregon State 6-1
Game 1: Florida beat TCU 3-0
Game 2: Florida beat Louisville 5-1
Game 3: TCU beat Florida 9-2
Game 4: Florida beat TCU 3-0
College World Series - Championship Series:
Monday, June 26
Florida vs. LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, June 27
Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, June 28
Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)
Click here for more stories on LSU baseball
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.