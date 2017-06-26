Firefighters investigate arson in which 3 people had to be rescued from burning home

Investigators said they believe a house with people inside was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning.

They confirmed the cause was arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Iroquois Street near Plank Road around 5 a.m. Officials said the fire was under control by 5:30 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters rescued three people by pulling them through a window. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner said firefighters also rescued the family's dog. He added he is thankful everyone is okay.

Monte added the damage from the flames was minimal, but there was heavy smoke damage.

